Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,914,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

