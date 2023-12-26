Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $248.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $251.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.27 and its 200-day moving average is $240.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.