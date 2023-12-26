Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

