Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

