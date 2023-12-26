Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Cut by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

