Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $231.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

