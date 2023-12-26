Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after purchasing an additional 336,605 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,324,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $218.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $219.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

