Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

