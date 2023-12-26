Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 37,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $166.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.33. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.63 and a 12-month high of $168.38. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

