Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years. Vermilion Energy has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

VET stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Vermilion Energy last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after buying an additional 65,689 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 69,825 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

