Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.52 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

