Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5,907.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 217,333 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.52 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The company has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.