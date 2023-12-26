Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 12th

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Vox Royalty has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VOXR stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Vox Royalty has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vox Royalty in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.