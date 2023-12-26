WaFd, Inc (WAFDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 15th

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
WaFd Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of WAFDP stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. WaFd has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.
WaFd Company Profile
