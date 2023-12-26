WaFd, Inc (WAFDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 15th

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

WaFd Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WAFDP stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. WaFd has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.