Wealth Effects LLC Has $805,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $348.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

