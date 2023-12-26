Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 563.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 130,647 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 316,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 85,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 0.9 %

ECPG opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $309.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.