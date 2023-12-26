Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,501 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of First Financial worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Financial by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. First Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

