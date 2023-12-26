Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $350,000 in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Mercantile Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 257,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

