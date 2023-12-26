Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

