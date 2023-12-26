Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 435.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

