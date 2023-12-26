Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,213 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $525.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

