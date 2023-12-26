WFA Asset Management Corp Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $143.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

