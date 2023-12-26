WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $1,963,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

