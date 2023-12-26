WSP Global Inc. (WSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on January 15th

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

WSP opened at C$182.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$184.14. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$153.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.9208968 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$211.27.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

