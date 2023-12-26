Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,133,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

