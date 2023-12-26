Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

