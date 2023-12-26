Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $260.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.61 and its 200-day moving average is $215.11. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

