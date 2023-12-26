Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,885 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.86. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

