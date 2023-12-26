Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 171,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $3,586,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

