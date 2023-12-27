13,348 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $932,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BigCommerce by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BigCommerce by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

