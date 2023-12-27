1,400 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

