2,749 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 766.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 2,583.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 52,419 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 564,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IRDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

