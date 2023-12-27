32,226 Shares in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 89,970 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Newpark Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NR stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $600.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

