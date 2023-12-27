3,292 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after buying an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,906,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.56.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
