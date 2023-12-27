4,879 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,190,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,455,000 after purchasing an additional 432,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.