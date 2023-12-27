6,844 Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nevro by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Nevro by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE NVRO opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nevro

About Nevro

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.