8,040 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 2.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,894 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,348,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Vision by 14.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,244,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 407,532 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Stock Performance

National Vision stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $532.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

