9,536 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $73,863,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 6,482.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,681 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $17,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,563,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,901,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Trading Up 2.2 %

Everi stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.17. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.15 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 53.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Everi

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.