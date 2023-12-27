A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 697,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $46,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Creative Planning grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 115,355 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $82.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

