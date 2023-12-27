AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98. The company has a market cap of $272.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

