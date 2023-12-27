AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.98. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $272.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

