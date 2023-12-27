Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Critical Review

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -20.12% -6.44% MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adit EdTech Acquisition and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and MSP Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A MSP Recovery $23.42 million 12.96 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MSP Recovery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adit EdTech Acquisition beats MSP Recovery on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.