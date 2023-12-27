Advocate Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 572.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average is $150.35. The company has a market capitalization of $343.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

