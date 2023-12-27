Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGLE
Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeglea BioTherapeutics
- How to Invest in Energy
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.