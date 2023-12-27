Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGLE

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.