Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affimed

Affimed Price Performance

AFMD opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a negative net margin of 638.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.