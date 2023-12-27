Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.87. Air T has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.

Institutional Trading of Air T

About Air T

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

