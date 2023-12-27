Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.87. Air T has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.95.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
