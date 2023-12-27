Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

