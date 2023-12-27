ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $58.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ALE opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 29.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 29.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 129,104 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 190.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

