AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Stock Performance

APRW opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (APRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRW was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

