AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.82% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,003,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:OCTW opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

